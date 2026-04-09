OPINION: War or Wisdom: Why China’s Approach Outshines America’s Middle East Strategy

The unfolding war in Iran presents a stark contrast in global leadership, exposing the hegemonic mentality and behaviour of the United States against the evolving visions and propositions of China. At the centre of this contrast are China’s Global Security Initiative and Global Governance Initiative, frameworks that seek to restructure international order around sovereignty, non-interference and collective security.

This is no longer theoretical. It is playing out in real time.

The Middle East is once again engulfed in conflict, with devastating consequences. The war in Iran, triggered by coordinated strikes from the United States and Israel, has unleashed destruction that extends far beyond the battlefield. Civilian lives have been lost and many more disrupted, regional tensions inflamed and global stability placed at risk.

Even though US President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire on Wednesday, the effects of the conflict are already being felt across the world. Markets have reacted, supply chains have been disrupted, and tensions remain high. This is precisely why such leadership cannot be equated with that of China’s President Xi Jinping, who has consistently maintained the need for peace, restraint and non-interference.

This moment demands clarity.

For decades, the United States has operated from a position of dominance, asserting its influence through military intervention and coercive diplomacy. The current crisis reflects that same approach. A belief that power must be enforced, that order must be imposed, and that security can be achieved through force.

But the cost of that approach is now evident.

The killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the subsequent escalation have pushed the region to the brink, with consequences that threaten global economic and political stability. What began as a show of force has evolved into a dangerous cycle of retaliation, uncertainty and fear.

In contrast, China has taken a markedly different path.

From the onset of the crisis, Beijing has been consistent in its position. It condemned the killing of Iran’s leadership. It called for restraint. And it has repeatedly emphasised that dialogue, not war, is the only viable solution.

More importantly, China has backed its position with action.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has engaged extensively with key stakeholders, holding multiple calls with Iran, Israel, Russia, and Gulf states. China’s special envoy has travelled to the region in a clear demonstration of its commitment to mediation. Together with Pakistan, China has advanced a five-point initiative calling for an immediate ceasefire and a return to negotiations.

This is diplomacy in practice.

Even more telling is the acknowledgement from Washington itself. Trump was quoted in the international media admitting that China may have played a role in persuading Iran to consider negotiations, at a critical moment when the world stood on the edge of deeper escalation.

This is significant.

It underscores a growing reality that cannot be ignored. While one approach relies on pressure, threats, and military action, the other is grounded in engagement, dialogue and respect for sovereignty.

While China has been calling for restraint, the rhetoric from Washington has taken a different tone. Public threats. Escalatory language. A posture that signals not mediation, but domination.

This is not leadership. It is aggression.

And aggression, history has shown, rarely produces lasting peace.

The truth is simple. The use of force does not resolve conflicts. It deepens them. It creates new grievances even as it attempts to settle old ones. It destabilises regions and leaves long-term consequences that outlast any short-term gains.

The war in Iran, which began with coordinated strikes after the alleged exhaustion of diplomacy, is a case in point. It raises serious questions about whether diplomacy was truly exhausted, or simply abandoned.

At a time when the world faces complex, interconnected challenges, from security to economic stability, the need for a new approach to global governance has never been more urgent.

China’s Global Security Initiative and Global Governance Initiative represent an attempt to respond to that need. They emphasise dialogue, mutual respect, and shared responsibility. They recognise that no single country can dictate the terms of global order without consequences.

This is not about choosing sides. It is about choosing a direction.

A direction that moves away from unilateral action and towards collective solutions. A direction that values stability over supremacy. A direction that recognises that peace cannot be imposed through force.

As the conflict in Iran continues to unfold, the stakes are clear.

The world is at a crossroads.

It can continue down a path defined by confrontation and coercion. Or it can embrace a framework that prioritises dialogue, cooperation and respect for sovereignty.

The difference between these two paths is not abstract.

It is measured in lives saved or lost.

In regions stabilised or destabilised.

In a world moving towards peace or drifting further into conflict.

The choice should not be difficult.

Because in the end, true global leadership is not about who has the power to wage war.

It is about who has the wisdom to prevent or end it.

Elijah Mwangi is a scholar based in Nairobi; he comments on local and global matters.