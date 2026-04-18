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Worldcoin offered those who signed up 25 free tokens worth about Sh7,000, drawing thousands of people to multiple sign-up points in the capital Nairobi/FILE

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Tinder and Zoom offer ‘proof of humanity’ eye-scans to combat AI

Once a person is confirmed as human by the technology they receive a unique identification code which is stored on their smartphone and considered their World ID.

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LONDON, Apr 18 – Tinder will let users prove they are human and not robots by bringing advanced eye-scanning technology to the app amid rising fears over AI.

Users of the dating app, as well as other major platforms such as video calling service Zoom, will be able to scan their irises to earn a “proof of humanity” badge attached to their profile or name.

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Through either an online app or an orb-shaped scanning device run by the World network people can submit to a scan of their iris, the coloured portion of the eye, in order to confirm they are human.

World, formerly known as Worldcoin, is part of Tools for Humanity, a start-up co-founded and chaired by Sam Altman who is also the head of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI.

Once a person is confirmed as human by the technology they receive a unique identification code which is stored on their smartphone and considered their World ID.

A new World ID app, as well as the partnerships with Tinder and Zoom, were revealed during a live event in San Francisco on Friday.

It began with a video projected on several large screens in a small auditorium depicting several famous journalists, including Walter Cronkite, Dan Rather, and Larry King, as well as former President Ronald Regan.

All of the men were shown using historic video footage that had been altered using AI to have them appear to be realistically discussing the need for a way to identify who is human on the internet.

Altman took the stage briefly after the deepfake montage to applause from an audience of a few hundred people.

He said there will soon be “more stuff made by AI than is made by humans” online.

“I’m not afraid for the future as long as we can tell between the two,” Altman added.

Tinder and Zoom have encountered more problems with fake or malicious accounts and users over the last two years as improving AI technology has made it easier to impersonate human speech, voice and likeness.

Fake profiles on Tinder, often referred to as “bots”, are typically used to scam people out of money or their personal information.

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