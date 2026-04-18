White House and Anthropic hold ‘productive’ meeting amid fears over Mythos model

WASHINGTON DC, Apr 18 – The White House has said it had a “productive and constructive” meeting with the head of artificial intelligence firm Anthropic, which is suing the US Department of Defense.

The meeting comes a week after the firm released its Claude Mythos preview, an AI tool that the company claims can outperform humans at some hacking and cyber-security tasks.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei spoke on Friday with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Axios reports.

A representative of Anthropic did not comment on the meeting, which comes two months after the White House derided the firm as a “radical left, woke company”.

So far, only a few dozen companies have been given access to Mythos, which researchers have said is “strikingly capable at computer security tasks”.

The tool can find bugs lurking in decades-old code, according to Anthropic, and autonomously find ways to exploit them.

Last week, Amodei said the company had “spoken to officials across the US government” and offered to work with them.

Friday’s meeting is a sign that Anthropic’s technology may be too critical for even the US government to do without – despite the Trump administration’s tough stance against the firm.

“We discussed opportunities for collaboration, as well as shared approaches and protocols to address the challenges associated with scaling this technology,” the White House said.

The statement added that the meeting had “explored the balance between advancing innovation and ensuring safety”.

In March, Anthropic took legal action against the defence department and other federal agencies, after the firm was labelled a “supply chain risk”.