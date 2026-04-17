Kanja condemns political violence, vows tough action on perpetrators

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 17 – Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has condemned a wave of political violence and attacks on security installations, warning that those responsible will face the full force of the law regardless of their status.

Speaking during a news conference held on Friday, Kanja described the violence as an organized threat to national stability, linking it to the growing use of hired gangs by political actors.

“The alarming surge in political violence and thuggery… constitutes a direct threat to national security and will not be tolerated,” Kanja said.

The Police chief issued a direct warning to both perpetrators and their alleged enablers, including influential figures, to immediately halt any involvement in violence.

“Failure to do so will result in the application of the full force of the law,” he emphasized.

The police chief underscored that targeting officers or police stations is tantamount to undermining the country’s security framework.

He affirmed that the NPS said is working closely with partner agencies to track down those responsible and ensure swift prosecution, adding that no individual will be shielded from accountability.

Kanja and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen will appear before the Senate Defence, Foreign Relations and Intelligence Committee to respond to rising cases of political violence and persistent banditry attacks across the country.

Senators have raised alarm over a surge in politically instigated violence, where organised groups of youths are allegedly being hired to disrupt public gatherings, intimidate rivals and, in some instances, confront security agencies.

The IG further appealed to citizens, residents, and visitors to play an active role in maintaining peace by avoiding unlawful gatherings and complying with lawful police directives.