Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Inspector General of Police Kanja Douglas

Headlines

Kanja condemns political violence, vows tough action on perpetrators

Speaking during a news conference held on Friday, Kanja described the violence as an organized threat to national stability, linking it to the growing use of hired gangs by political actors.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 17 – Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has condemned a wave of political violence and attacks on security installations, warning that those responsible will face the full force of the law regardless of their status.

Speaking during a news conference held on Friday, Kanja described the violence as an organized threat to national stability, linking it to the growing use of hired gangs by political actors.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The alarming surge in political violence and thuggery… constitutes a direct threat to national security and will not be tolerated,” Kanja said.

The Police chief issued a direct warning to both perpetrators and their alleged enablers, including influential figures, to immediately halt any involvement in violence.

“Failure to do so will result in the application of the full force of the law,” he emphasized.

The police chief underscored that targeting officers or police stations is tantamount to undermining the country’s security framework.

He affirmed that the NPS said is working closely with partner agencies to track down those responsible and ensure swift prosecution, adding that no individual will be shielded from accountability.

Kanja and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen will appear before the Senate Defence, Foreign Relations and Intelligence Committee to respond to rising cases of political violence and persistent banditry attacks across the country.

Senators have raised alarm over a surge in politically instigated violence, where organised groups of youths are allegedly being hired to disrupt public gatherings, intimidate rivals and, in some instances, confront security agencies.

The IG further appealed to citizens, residents, and visitors to play an active role in maintaining peace by avoiding unlawful gatherings and complying with lawful police directives.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

JUDICIARY

Delegates resolve to strengthen mediation of family, children, and succession disputes

This followed three days of intense deliberations that began on April 15, featuring panel discussions by judges, judicial officers, mediators, lawyers, scholars, and experts...

20 minutes ago

crime

University Student Charged Over Alleged WhatsApp Hacking of Journalist

He is charged with unauthorized access, contrary to Section 14(1), and access with intent to commit a further offence under Section 15, for allegedly...

51 minutes ago

Headlines

Student Filmmakers to Get National Recognition at Kalasha Awards

Speaking during the Kenya National Drama and Music Festival State Concert, the President said the Public Service Commission has already approved a staffing structure...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Wetang’ula warns governors of criminal sanctions over snubbing parliamentary committees

Wetang’ula further directed Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo, a Senior Counsel and a key member of his legal team, to spearhead the formulation of criminal...

4 hours ago

Headlines

Protests Not the Solution to Fuel Crisis, Says DP

"The solution of the hike in the fuel prices of the world is not in demonstrations. Even if you demonstrate that price cannot change....

5 hours ago

Kenya

Oburu Says No Formal Engagement With UDA Yet, backs Zoning Plan

Oburu said there is currently no formal process between the two parties, adding that any discussions, when initiated, will be conducted openly and transparently.

6 hours ago

Kenya

NACADA Seizes 1,843 Bottles of Counterfeit Alcohol in Kitui Town Crackdown

The proprietor of the outlet, a female suspect, was arrested and taken to Kitui Police Station, where she is being held pending further investigations.

6 hours ago

crime

Two Arrested as Police Recover Stolen Gun in Rongai

DCI officers recovered a magazine loaded with 15 rounds of 9mm ammunition and a quantity of gun oil during the search at the suspects'...

6 hours ago