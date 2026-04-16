Trump says Israel and Lebanon to begin 10-day ceasefire within hours

WASHINGTON, Apr 16 – US President Donald Trump says Israeli and Lebanese leaders have agreed a 10-day ceasefire beginning within hours.

In a post on Truth Social, he says it will begin at 17:00 EST (22:00 GMT).

In his post announcing the agreement of a ceasefire, Trump says he spoke with both Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

There is no mention in his statement of Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group in Lebanon, with which Israel has been exchanging fire.

Here’s the US President’s statement in full:

“I just had excellent conversations with the Highly Respected President Joseph Aoun, of Lebanon, and Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel.

“These two Leaders have agreed that in order to achieve PEACE between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 Day CEASEFIRE at 5 P.M. EST.

“On Tuesday, the two Countries met for the first time in 34 years here in Washington, D.C., with our Great Secretary of State, Marco Rubio.

“I have directed Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Rubio, together with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Razin’ Caine, to work with Israel and Lebanon to achieve a Lasting PEACE.

“It has been my Honor to solve 9 Wars across the World, and this will be my 10th, so let’s, GET IT DONE! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”