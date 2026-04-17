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Speaking during the closing ceremony of the Mashariki Cooperation Conference in Diani, Kwale County, on Friday evening, he pointed out that intelligence cooperation at the continental level will strengthen Africa’s ability to address transnational threats, reinforce stability, and build confidence among nations/PCS

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Student Filmmakers to Get National Recognition at Kalasha Awards

Speaking during the Kenya National Drama and Music Festival State Concert, the President said the Public Service Commission has already approved a staffing structure within the State Department of Creative Economy.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 17 – President William Ruto has announced a major plan to integrate artists into government and formalise Kenya’s creative industry.

Speaking during the Kenya National Drama and Music Festival State Concert, the President said the Public Service Commission has already approved a staffing structure within the State Department of Creative Economy.

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He noted that the government will soon begin recruiting artists and creative professionals to work alongside public institutions.

Ruto said the move is aimed at ensuring the creative sector receives proper government support and recognition.

The President also highlighted the proposed Creative Economy Bill 2026, currently before Parliament.

He said the Bill seeks to establish a fund for creatives, improve access to financing, and create institutions to professionalise the industry.

Ruto added that the government will also invest in large-scale productions to help promote Kenyan stories.

He emphasised that telling local stories at scale is now a necessity.

Meanwhile, the President confirmed he will attend the Kalasha Awards next month, which celebrate excellence in film and television.

He directed the Kenya Film Commission to introduce a new category for student films during the awards.

The category will recognise young talent emerging from festivals such as the national drama and music competitions.

Ruto also called for greater recognition of digital content creators, noting their growing role in shaping modern storytelling.

At the same time, he directed the Ministry of ICT, through the Government Advertising Agency, to work more closely with content creators to improve public communication.

Festival organisers have also been asked to collaborate with the President’s office to attract more government sponsorship.

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