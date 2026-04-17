Protests Not the Solution to Fuel Crisis, Says DP

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has assured Kenyans that the government, is rolling out additional measures aimed at lowering fuel prices back to levels witnessed before the war between Iran and the United States.

He noted that the government has already taken steps to ease the burden on Kenyans, including reducing VAT on fuel from 16 percent to 8 percent.

At the same time, the Deputy President cautioned Kenyans against being incited by leaders, he described as lacking a clear agenda to engage in street demonstrations, saying protests are not a solution to the fuel challenges that are global.

“The solution of the hike in the fuel prices of the world is not in demonstrations. Even if you demonstrate that price cannot change. The solution is in policy interventions by the government of Kenya to make the prices stable and reasonable for the people of Kenya,” he said.