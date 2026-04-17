Kenya Youth to Vote in July 2026 — Here’s How to Take Part

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 17 — Kenya will hold the National Youth Council (NYC) elections from July 5 to July 27, 2026, marking the first such exercise in 14 years.

According to a notice published in the Kenya Gazette, Sports and Youth Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya announced that the four-tier democratic process will begin at the ward level and progress through the constituency to the national level.

The exercise will allow Kenyan youth aged 18 to 35 to elect representatives who will influence policy, promote youth employment, and coordinate activities in the youth sector. Voting will be conducted by secret ballot.

The process aims to elect 16 council members to represent youth interests within government structures.

According to information published on the National Youth Council website, ward-level elections will produce six delegates per ward—three men and three women. At the constituency level, ward delegates will elect two representatives—one man and one woman.

At the national level, 580 constituency delegates will elect eight members to the National Youth Council, who will subsequently nominate a chairperson.

To qualify as a candidate, one must be a Kenyan youth, possess a valid national identification card, be a registered voter, and secure nomination from at least 50 registered youths.

Eligible participants must register on the National Youth Council website to vote or vie in the elections.

The Election Supervisory Committee will oversee the process to ensure transparency and accountability.