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The diplomats urged relevant state institutions to take proactive measures to facilitate voter registration and ensure inclusive participation in the electoral process/FILE

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

IEBC says 1.3Million new voters registered since March 30

“The turnout is a strong affirmation of confidence in the country’s democratic process, evidently the exercise has drawn participation across all demographics, including elderly citizens in remote areas,” the poll agency stated.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 18 – 1,370,930 Kenyans have been added into the national voter register since the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) rolled out the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) exercise on March 30, 2026.

The Erustus Ethekon led agency on boarded 495,429 new voters since its last update on April 9.

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According to the latest update issued on Friday, Nairobi County leads in new registrations with 150,166 voters, followed by Kiambu at 72,055 and Kakamega at 61,797.

Nakuru and Machakos recorded 57,068 and 47,348 new registrations, respectively.

“The turnout is a strong affirmation of confidence in the country’s democratic process, evidently the exercise has drawn participation across all demographics, including elderly citizens in remote areas,” the poll agency stated.

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