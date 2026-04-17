Wetang’ula warns governors of criminal sanctions over snubbing parliamentary committees

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 17 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has warned governors that they risk criminal sanctions if they continue to snub appearances before parliamentary committees.

He said the growing trend of county chiefs failing to appear before the Senate to respond to Auditor-General’s reports on billions allocated to counties sets a dangerous precedent that cannot be tolerated in a democracy.

Speaking during a youth empowerment programme in Mabera, Kuria West Constituency in Migori County on Friday, the Speaker said Parliament would not relent in its constitutional mandate to scrutinise public spending.

“As parliament, we will not compromise on oversight. For whom much is given, much more is expected. You cannot take billions of taxpayers’ money and when you are asked what work it has done, you start making noise and refusing to appear before Parliament to account,” Wetang’ula said.

“I want to sound a very strong warning to all the 47 governors: you must appear before Parliament and explain how you have spent public funds.”

He cautioned that any governor who defies summons to appear before Parliament risks legal consequences, signalling a tougher stance on accountability.

Wetang’ula further directed Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo, a Senior Counsel and a key member of his legal team, to spearhead the formulation of criminal sanctions targeting non-compliant county chiefs.

“Governors are not owners of public funds; they are trustees and custodians of public good. When they err, they must come to Parliament and answer questions,” he said.

The Speaker was accompanied by a host of leaders, including Migori Senator Eddy Oketch, Suna West MP Peter Masara, Migori Woman Representative Fatuma Mohamed, Kuria West MP Mathias Robi, Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe, and Rarieda MP Amollo.

On the cost of living, Wetang’ula lauded Members of Parliament for swiftly passing amendments to the Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel, following a request by President William Ruto.

The changes cut VAT on fuel products by half, a move he said would ease the financial burden on households and businesses.

“Fuel touches every aspect of our lives from transport to food production and small businesses. Reducing VAT was necessary to cushion wananchi,” he noted, praising MPs for acting with urgency to address public concerns.

The Speaker also used the platform to call for national unity, urging Kenyans to rise above ethnic divisions.

He referenced the legacy of opposition politics championed by the late Raila Odinga, noting its role in advancing constitutional reforms and inclusivity.

“Kenya has no small or big tribes only Kenyans. We must treat one another with respect and dignity,” he said.

Addressing the youth, Wetang’ula emphasised responsible use of empowerment funds, cautioning against misuse of loans meant to support enterprise.

“Use the funds to invest in tools of production and build sustainable businesses. Do not squander opportunities meant to uplift your lives,” he advised.