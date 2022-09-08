Connect with us

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Nairobi/FILE

Kalonzo changes mind again as he withdraws from Senate Speaker race

IRENE MWANGI

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has changed his mid yet again and withdrawn from the Senate Speaker race at the last minute.

Senate Clerk Jeremiah Nyegenye confirmed Musyoka’s withdrawal from the race with Azimio affiliated Senators staging a walk-out following this after a failed attempt to have the election postponed.

Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang and Nairobi Senator Edwine Sifuna said they had concerns over the lack of integrity.

Musyoka who was one of the seven applicants who had been certified to contest for the slot withdrew from the Speaker’s race in a letter addressed to the clerk of the Senate Jeremiah Nyegenye.

“For the position of the Speaker of Senate, the following seven candidates were validly nominated as at the close of the nomination period; Issac Aluochier, George Bush, Karuri Fredrick Muchiri, Kingi Amason Kefa, Kinyua Beatrice Gathomi, Kuria George Njoroge and Musyoka Stephen Klaonzo,” Nyegenye said.

“A candidate may by written notice withdraw his or her candidature before the ballot is started. In this regard, I wish to draw the attention of the Senate to the fact that this morning, September 8, his excellency Stephen Musyoka withdrew his candidature for the position of Speaker of the Senate and his name will accordingly not be appearing in the ballot,” he added.

The announcement irked senators allied to the Azimio La Umoja coalition One Kenya who stormed out of the House.

