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President Ruto Begins Europe Tour Focused on Trade, Investment and Export Growth

The President will visit Belgium, Norway and Finland for a series of high-level engagements focused on trade, investment and economic cooperation.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 8 – President William Ruto has departed for an official tour of Europe aimed at attracting foreign investment, expanding export markets for Kenyan products and strengthening bilateral partnerships.

According to a statement from the Office of the State House Spokesperson, the President will visit Belgium, Norway and Finland for a series of high-level engagements focused on trade, investment and economic cooperation.

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In Belgium, President Ruto is expected to hold talks with King Philippe and Flanders Minister-President Matthias Diependaele on strengthening bilateral relations, trade and investment opportunities.

He will also engage business leaders on partnerships in manufacturing, agriculture, logistics and value addition as Kenya seeks to boost exports and create jobs.

The President is also scheduled to meet European Union leaders, including European Council President António Costa and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, with discussions expected to focus on implementation of the Kenya-European Union Economic Partnership Agreement.

The agreement provides duty-free and quota-free access for Kenyan exports into the European market, benefiting sectors such as tea, coffee, horticulture and cut flowers.

During his visit to Norway, President Ruto will hold consultations with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and attend the Kenya-Norway Business Forum, where discussions will centre on renewable energy, electric mobility, the blue economy and climate-smart agriculture.

The President will conclude the trip with a State Visit to Finland at the invitation of President Alexander Stubb, with talks expected to focus on education, technology, clean energy, environmental sustainability, health, peace and security cooperation.

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