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Cimate Change

Joyce Kithure Champions community led Climate Action in Kibra

Dr. Kithure noted that meaningful environmental action can only be achieved when all stakeholders work together, adding that collective responsibility is key to building sustainable communities and safeguarding natural resources for future generations.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 5 – The Spouse of the Deputy President, Dr. Joyce Kithure, has called for shared responsibility in addressing climate change, noting that environmental protection begins at the community level.

Speaking during World Environment Day 2026 celebrations in Kibra Constituency, Nairobi County, under her initiative Science Adding Value to the Environment and the Community, Dr. Kithure emphasized the importance of empowering local communities and working closely with residents to drive sustainable change.

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Dr. Kithure noted that meaningful environmental action can only be achieved when all stakeholders work together, adding that collective responsibility is key to building sustainable communities and safeguarding natural resources for future generations.

She also highlighted the need for practical measures such as waste reduction, recycling, and environmental conservation as essential steps toward creating cleaner and healthier communities.

Dr. Kithure further underscored the importance of equipping farmers with knowledge and skills in sustainable agriculture to improve food production while protecting the environment.

She encouraged the adoption of climate-smart farming practices, noting that training in soil conservation, water management, and sustainable inputs would enhance food security while preserving ecological balance.

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