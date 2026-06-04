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The money was seized as evidence as investigators seek to establish whether it is linked to suspected corrupt activities/EACC

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Nairobi Chief Officer arrested with millions stashed in suitcases at home

EACC arrests Nairobi Urban Chief Officer Planning after detectives recovered millions of shillings in cash during a raid at his Syokimau residence.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested Nairobi County Chief Officer for Urban Development and Planning Patrick Analo Akivaga after detectives recovered millions of shillings in cash during searches at his residence in Syokimau and his motor vehicle.

In a statement issued Thursday, the anti-graft agency said the operation was part of ongoing investigations into allegations of conflict of interest, abuse of office, bribery, and possession of unexplained assets involving the senior county official.

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According to EACC, investigators suspect that Akivaga received more than Sh170 million through numerous suspicious cash and M-Pesa deposits between the 2019/20 and 2025/26 financial years.

“The Commission is investigating allegations of conflict of interest, abuse of office, bribery, and possession of unexplained assets against Mr. Patrick Analo Akivaga,” EACC said.

The commission alleged that the county official has amassed substantial assets that appear disproportionate to his known legitimate sources of income, raising concerns over possible illicit enrichment.

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During Thursday’s operation, EACC detectives recovered large amounts of cash and other evidentiary materials from Akivaga’s residence in Syokimau as well as from his vehicle.

The recovered items were seized to support ongoing investigations into the source of the funds and their possible link to suspected corruption-related activities.

Akivaga was subsequently taken into custody and is expected to assist investigators as the probe continues.

The Urban Development and Planning Department is one of the most influential offices at City Hall, overseeing development approvals, planning permissions, change-of-user applications, and enforcement of urban planning regulations across the capital.

The arrest marks a significant escalation in EACC’s investigations into alleged corruption within Nairobi County, particularly in departments that handle permits, approvals, and regulatory functions that have historically attracted graft allegations.

EACC said the evidence collected during the operation will undergo further forensic analysis before investigators determine the appropriate course of action.

“Upon conclusion of the investigations, the findings will inform appropriate action, including prosecution and the recovery of unexplained wealth and proceeds of corruption,” the commission stated.

The operation is part of the anti-graft agency’s broader crackdown on corruption and illicit enrichment among public officials, with increasing focus on unexplained wealth investigations and asset recovery.

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