India, Australia Deepen Defence Ties with Focus on Maritime Security and Indo-Pacific Stability

India and Australia have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defence and strategic cooperation, with a renewed focus on maritime security, defence industry collaboration and regional stability in the Indo-Pacific.

The commitment was made during the second India-Australia Defence Ministers’ Dialogue in New Delhi, co-chaired by India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles. The meeting reviewed progress made since the inaugural dialogue held in October 2025 and explored new areas of cooperation.

The two ministers discussed ways to advance the long-term strategic vision shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, including efforts to strengthen collective security and deepen defence collaboration between the two countries. They also welcomed progress towards renewing the Joint Declaration on Defence and Security Cooperation.

Maritime security emerged as a key pillar of the discussions, with both sides reviewing plans to finalise a Joint Maritime Security Collaboration Roadmap. The ministers agreed to enhance maritime domain awareness through patrol aircraft operations, expand cooperation on undersea surveillance and strengthen engagement between the Indian Coast Guard and Australia’s Maritime Border Command.

Reaffirming their support for a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific, India and Australia underscored the importance of freedom of navigation, unimpeded trade and adherence to international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The two countries also announced plans to jointly host a Search and Rescue and Tabletop Exercise in Chennai later this month under the Indian Ocean Rim Association framework, aimed at improving maritime safety and security across the region.

In a significant boost to defence industrial cooperation, India and Australia agreed to begin work on a Memorandum of Understanding covering the provision of defence articles and services. The ministers welcomed growing industry-to-industry engagement, including Australia’s first Defence Trade Mission to India and a bilateral defence industry roundtable held last year.

The dialogue also highlighted expanding military cooperation through joint exercises, training and technology partnerships. Both countries expressed interest in deepening collaboration in emerging fields such as defence science, sensor technologies and military education. Australia invited India to participate in the 2026 Australian Defence Science, Technology and Research Summit.

The ministers welcomed growing cooperation under the Quad framework involving India, Australia, Japan and the United States, particularly in maritime domain awareness and regional security initiatives. They also pledged to work towards developing a common operational picture across the Indo-Pacific through enhanced information sharing and coordinated maritime surveillance efforts.

Analysts say the expanding partnership reflects increasing strategic convergence between New Delhi and Canberra as both countries seek to promote stability, strengthen supply chains and safeguard maritime trade routes in the Indo-Pacific region.