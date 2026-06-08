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Israel Launches Retaliatory Airstrikes on Iran After Missile Attacks

Explosions were reported in Tehran, Isfahan, Tabriz and other Iranian cities, according to Iranian state media.

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Israel launched retaliatory airstrikes on military targets in western and central Iran early Monday after Tehran fired missiles toward northern Israel in the latest escalation threatening to reignite wider conflict across the Middle East.

The Israeli military said its air force targeted Iranian military infrastructure hours after Iran launched several ballistic missiles toward Israeli territory.

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Explosions were reported in Tehran, Isfahan, Tabriz and other Iranian cities, according to Iranian state media.

The Iranian missile barrage came after Israeli strikes in Beirut targeting Hezbollah positions, with Iran describing its attack as retaliation for Israeli operations in Lebanon.

Israeli authorities said most of the missiles were intercepted by air defence systems.

Israeli military spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin accused Iran of making a “grave mistake” by attacking Israeli territory, warning that Israel would continue military operations across the region.

Iran subsequently closed airspace over parts of the country, including around Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport, following the Israeli strikes.

The latest confrontation has raised fears of a broader regional war, with global leaders calling for restraint amid growing tensions involving Israel, Iran and Iran-backed Hezbollah forces in Lebanon.

Oil prices also surged following the attacks as investors reacted to concerns over instability in the region.

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