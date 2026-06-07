OPINION: World Social Media Day: Are We Telling Stories That Matter?

As the world approaches World Social Media Day on June 30, there is much to celebrate about the transformative power of digital platforms. Social media has fundamentally changed how people communicate, consume information, build communities, mobilise around causes, and engage with institutions. In Kenya, Gen Z demonstrated the power of these platforms during the opposition to the Finance Bill 2024, using social media to organise, mobilise, and influence national discourse. Today, digital platforms remain central to public conversations on issues ranging from the Finance Bill 2026 to the country’s political future ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Yet beyond celebrating disruption itself lies a more important question: how are different sectors responding to and leveraging these disruptive innovations?

Much of the discussion around social media and broader Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies—artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, big data, and blockchain—has focused on journalism and the media industry. This focus is understandable. The media’s public-interest role places it at the centre of debates about misinformation, audience fragmentation, declining revenues, and changing consumption habits.

Far less attention, however, has been paid to how disruption is reshaping communication in the corporate, development, and political spheres.

Over the past decade, organisations across these sectors have increasingly embraced storytelling as a communication strategy. Digital platforms have democratised communication, enabling institutions to engage directly with stakeholders without relying solely on traditional media gatekeepers. This has expanded access, visibility, and reach.

However, many organisations have mistaken digital presence for effective communication. There is often an assumption that once content is published online, communication objectives have automatically been achieved. In reality, this represents a narrow and often ineffective use of social media.

Social media is not merely a distribution channel. Its true power lies in its ability to build communities, facilitate dialogue, and create meaningful engagement.

Nowhere is this misunderstanding more evident than in political communication.

Many politicians and political parties operate under the belief that increasing the volume of content or deploying large numbers of online supporters automatically translates into influence. As a result, social media timelines are flooded with posts celebrating leaders, amplifying speeches, and documenting official activities. Yet visibility should not be confused with influence, just as communication should not be mistaken for engagement.

A closer look at many political social media accounts reveals a familiar pattern: “Earlier today I…” or “This weekend I joined…” Such updates may serve as records of activity, but they rarely provide audiences with information that is relevant to their daily lives.

The problem is that this approach fundamentally misunderstands the logic of social media. These platforms reward relevance, participation, shared identity, and value creation. People engage with content that helps them understand their realities, navigate challenges, and imagine solutions.

Citizens are generally less interested in what politicians are doing than in how those actions improve their lives. Young people, particularly the digitally savvy Gen Z generation, are concerned about unemployment, the rising cost of living, access to quality healthcare, education, and opportunities for economic advancement. They are more likely to engage with stories that address these concerns and demonstrate a credible pathway towards change.

The most effective stories connect individual experiences to a broader vision of collective progress. They enable people to see themselves in the narrative and understand what success could mean for them, their families, and their communities.

This lesson extends beyond politics.

Corporations and development organisations often fall into the trap of producing organisation-centred narratives focused on products, activities, achievements, or institutional milestones. While such content may generate visibility, it rarely builds lasting relationships. Audiences are drawn to stories that resonate with their aspirations, values, and lived experiences.

The most effective communicators therefore shift the focus from what they do to the difference they make. They move beyond promoting activities and instead demonstrate impact.

As social media continues to evolve, the future of communication will belong not to those who tell the most stories, but to those who tell the most meaningful ones.

Storytelling without strategy becomes noise. Storytelling without audience value becomes self-promotion. Storytelling without authenticity risks becoming manipulation.

Ultimately, social media remains a profoundly people-centred medium. Its greatest strength lies not in amplifying institutions, brands, or politicians, but in fostering genuine human connection, dialogue, and transformation.

As organisations, leaders, and citizens prepare to mark World Social Media Day, perhaps the real question is not whether we are telling enough stories, but whether we are telling stories that truly matter.