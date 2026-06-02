Lenana School Closed Indefinitely Following Night of Student Unrest

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 2 – Lenana School has been closed indefinitely following Monday night unrest by students, adding to growing concern over a fresh wave of instability in Kenyan schools just days after a deadly dormitory fire at a Gilgil school claimed 16 lives.

The unrest at the prestigious Nairobi institution reportedly erupted after students expressed dissatisfaction with the organization and management of the school’s annual Maroon Festival, a talent showcase event held over the weekend.

In a statement issued by Chief Principal William Kemei, the administration said the disturbances began on the night of June 1 after a section of learners raised complaints over the festival, forcing the school management to intervene and engage students in overnight consultations.

The administration later resolved to release students and close the institution until further notice in an effort to restore calm and guarantee the safety of learners and staff.

“Preliminary assessment with the relevant authorities point to damages within the institution areas on window panes within the main school hall, library, classrooms, science laboratories rooms and damage to some CCTV cameras,” the statement said.

Students reportedly cited low attendance by invited schools, failure to secure an entertainer of their choice and dissatisfaction over the value received from money contributed toward the event.

Others complained that only six out of the 40 invited schools attended the festival and argued that the stage setup was too small for the scale of the event.

The closure comes at a time when the country is still reeling from the tragic dormitory fire at a school in Gilgil that killed 16 students, raising fresh concerns about safety, discipline and unrest in learning institutions across the country.

Education stakeholders have increasingly warned about rising cases of student unrest in secondary schools, with experts calling for stronger counselling programmes, improved communication between students and school administrations and enhanced safety measures within boarding institutions.

At Lenana School, the administration said all students were safely accounted for before departure and confirmed that parents, education officials and security agencies had been engaged following the incident.

Among those consulted were officials from the Ministry of Education, Teachers Service Commission (TSC), the Board of Management, parents’ representatives and security officers from Dagoretti South Sub-County.

Authorities are expected to continue assessing the extent of the damage and circumstances surrounding the unrest before the school is reopened.