Tsunami Threat Looms After 8.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Philippines

A powerful earthquake measuring between 7.8 and 8.1 magnitude struck off the southern coast of the Philippines early Monday, triggering tsunami warnings, emergency evacuations and reports of collapsed buildings across parts of Mindanao.
Authorities said the quake hit near Sarangani province, close to General Santos City on the island of Mindanao, at a shallow depth that intensified the shaking. Buildings, including commercial establishments and schools, reportedly crumbled as terrified residents fled into the streets.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center warned that waves of up to three metres could hit parts of the Philippines, while smaller tsunami waves were also possible in Indonesia, Malaysia and other Pacific regions. Coastal residents were ordered to move to higher ground immediately.
Emergency officials in Indonesia issued evacuation orders in northern areas including Manado and the Sangihe islands as a precaution.
Initial casualty reports indicated at least one death and several injuries, though authorities warned the toll could rise as rescue teams continue searching through damaged structures. Philippine disaster agencies are still verifying the number of fatalities and the extent of destruction.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged residents in vulnerable coastal zones to evacuate immediately, saying safety should take priority over belongings.
The quake also triggered strong aftershocks, including one measuring 6.1 magnitude, raising fears of further structural collapses.
The Philippines lies along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” one of the world’s most seismically active regions, where powerful earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are frequent.