Three-Judge Bench to Rule on Constitutionality of Gachagua Impeachment

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 8 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is set to know his fate on Monday when a three-judge bench delivers its ruling on the impeachment case challenging his removal from office.

The highly anticipated judgment will determine whether the impeachment process conducted by Parliament met constitutional requirements, in a case that has drawn national political attention.

Speaking during a church service at PCEA Karen on Sunday, Gachagua expressed confidence that the judiciary would rule in his favour, saying he believes justice will prevail.

He, however, maintained that he was prepared to continue pursuing legal avenues should the court fail to overturn the impeachment.

The former Deputy President is seeking to have the impeachment process declared unconstitutional, arguing that due process was not followed during proceedings that led to his ouster from office.

Gachagua is also pursuing compensation over his removal, insisting that the process violated his constitutional rights.

The ruling is expected to shape Kenya’s political and constitutional landscape, particularly on matters relating to impeachment procedures for senior state officers.