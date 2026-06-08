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Former CJ David Maraga was among several activists arrested during a demonstration in Nairobi on June 8, 2026.

Kenya

EX-CJ Maraga Arrested During Protest Over Nairobi National Park Land Excision

The demonstrators had gathered to oppose the proposed allocation of part of the park land, arguing that it threatens wildlife conservation efforts.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 8 – Former Chief Justice David Maraga was among several environmental activists arrested on Monday during protests against the planned excision of 76 acres of protected land within Nairobi National Park.

The demonstrators had gathered to oppose the proposed allocation of part of the parkland, arguing that it threatens wildlife conservation efforts and could set a dangerous precedent for the continued encroachment of protected areas.

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Activists accused authorities of undermining environmental protection laws and demanded the immediate suspension of any plans to alter the park’s boundaries.

Witnesses said police moved in to disperse the protesters before arresting several participants, including Maraga, who has recently been vocal on governance, constitutionalism, and environmental protection issues.

The arrests sparked criticism from conservation groups and civil society organisations, which described the protest as a peaceful demonstration aimed at defending one of Kenya’s most important wildlife habitats.

Nairobi National Park, located just outside the capital city, remains one of the country’s key conservation areas and is home to a wide range of wildlife species despite increasing pressure from urban development and infrastructure expansion.

Environmentalists have repeatedly warned against the fragmentation of wildlife corridors and protected ecosystems, saying continued land excisions could negatively affect biodiversity, tourism, and conservation efforts in Kenya.

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