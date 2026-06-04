Kenya, South Africa sign 6 deals including pact on trade facilitation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 — Kenya and South Africa on Thursday signed six Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at deepening trade, maritime connectivity, skills development and cultural cooperation.

The two nations announced the pacts at Union Buildings as Presidents William Ruto and Cyril Ramaphosa intensified efforts to strengthen African integration and intra-continental commerce.

The agreements were signed in Pretoria following bilateral talks between the two leaders at the start of Ruto’s State Visit.

The six pacts cover trade facilitation, maritime cooperation, gender equality and women empowerment, technical and vocational education and training (TVET), arts and culture, and sports and recreation.

Among the key agreements was an MoU on trade facilitation through cooperation in standardisation, technical regulations, conformity assessment, accreditation and metrology, a move expected to ease market access and reduce non-tariff barriers between Africa’s two leading regional economies.

A second agreement focused on shipping and maritime cooperation, underscoring growing efforts by Nairobi and Pretoria to strengthen logistics networks and support implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Speaking after witnessing the signing ceremony, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa described Kenya as one of South Africa’s most strategic partners on the continent, saying the agreements would provide a stronger framework for expanding bilateral cooperation.

“The memoranda of understanding that have just been signed provide a legal framework to further expand our cooperation, a cooperation that continues to deepen each time our officials and ministers engage with each other,” Ramaphosa said.

He noted that Kenya remains South Africa’s largest trading partner in East Africa and a major destination for South African investment in telecommunications, financial services, retail, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and infrastructure.

Ramaphosa said both countries had agreed to leverage the AfCFTA to drive industrialisation, job creation and the development of regional value chains.

“President Ruto and I agreed that the African Continental Free Trade Area must serve as a catalyst for inclusive growth, industrialisation and job creation for our peoples,” he said.

The South African leader also called for greater Kenyan investment in South Africa, saying Pretoria wants to see more Kenyan products enter its market.

“We want to see more Kenyan businesses investing in our market, and we want to see more Kenyan goods on the shelves of our country,” he said.

President Ruto said the agreements marked an important step in elevating relations between the two countries into a broader strategic partnership.

“The conclusion of the additional agreements in trade facilitation, maritime cooperation, gender equality and women empowerment, technical and vocational training, arts, culture and sports is an important milestone for this visit,” Ruto said.

“Their effective implementation will grant the people of our two countries tangible benefits.”

Ruto highlighted the complementary nature of the Kenyan and South African economies, saying deeper cooperation in trade, logistics, industrialisation and technology could unlock significant opportunities for growth.

He specifically pointed to opportunities in automotive manufacturing, proposing that South African vehicle manufacturers establish spare-parts production facilities in Kenya’s Special Economic Zones to serve the East African market.

The Kenyan President also welcomed plans to establish a South Africa-Kenya Joint Business Council, saying it would provide a platform for businesses from both countries to pursue investments, joint ventures and public-private partnerships.

The two leaders acknowledged that trade between the countries continues to grow, although Kenya still imports more from South Africa than it exports.

They pledged to address remaining tariff and non-tariff barriers that continue to constrain trade and investment flows.

Beyond commerce, the agreements seek to strengthen cooperation in women empowerment, vocational skills development, arts and cultural exchanges, and sports development.

The visit also reinforced collaboration on continental priorities, with both leaders reaffirming their commitment to African Union reforms, peace and security initiatives, and stronger African representation in global governance institutions.

Ramaphosa praised Kenya’s role in advancing African Union reforms, while Ruto commended South Africa’s G20 presidency and its efforts to champion African priorities on the global stage.

The signing of the six agreements comes as Kenya and South Africa seek to position themselves as key drivers of continental integration, leveraging their status as economic powerhouses in East and Southern Africa to expand trade, investment and industrial cooperation under the AfCFTA framework.

The two leaders are expected to engage private-sector players during the Kenya-South Africa Business Forum, where discussions will focus on expanding commercial partnerships and unlocking new investment opportunities across the continent.