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Armed VIP Intruder Arrested at Migori Football Match After Gun Drama

The suspect, identified as Godfrey Otieno alias “Daddy,” allegedly attempted to force his way into the VIP section while the match was ongoing.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 8 – Police officers in Migori have arrested a man found carrying a loaded firearm during a football match between Migori Youth FC and Equity Bank FC at Sony Green Stadium in Awendo.

The suspect, identified as Godfrey Otieno alias “Daddy,” allegedly attempted to force his way into the VIP section while the match was ongoing.

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Security officers stationed at the stadium reportedly became suspicious and moved to restrain him, prompting the suspect to draw a CZ pistol loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition.

Officers swiftly overpowered and disarmed him before the situation escalated, restoring calm at the packed stadium.

Investigators established that the suspect had allegedly been masquerading as a member of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

Preliminary investigations further revealed that the firearm belonged to Peter Jobando, a licensed civilian firearm holder who later appeared at the scene.

Jobando was subsequently arrested after allegedly admitting that he had handed the weapon to the suspect, an action police say amounted to allowing an unauthorised person to possess a firearm.

The two suspects are currently in police custody awaiting arraignment as investigations continue.

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