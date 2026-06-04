Kenya Marks World Environment Day in Nyandarua as Focus Shifts to Protecting Critical Aberdare Water Tower

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 4 — Kenya will commemorate this year’s World Environment Day in Nyandarua County on Friday, placing the spotlight on the protection of the Aberdare ecosystem, one of the country’s most critical water towers, amid growing concerns over climate change, biodiversity loss and environmental degradation.

Environment and Climate Change Principal SecretaryFestus Ng’eno said the government selected Ol Kalou in Nyandarua County as the national venue for the celebrations because of the county’s ecological significance and its role in sustaining millions of livelihoods across the country.

“This year’s global celebrations are being hosted by the Government of Azerbaijan in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme, bringing the world together around the urgent need for climate action. For us in Kenya, we are going to celebrate in Nyandarua County because of its important ecological landscape,” said Ng’eno.

The Principal Secretary described the Aberdare Mountains ecosystem as a significant water tower and biodiversity hotspot whose forests, rivers, wetlands and wildlife habitats underpin Kenya’s food security, water supply, climate resilience and economic development.

“The Aberdare ecosystem sustains millions of livelihoods across the country. Its magnificent mountains, forests, rivers, wetlands such as Lake Ol Bolossat, an important bird and biodiversity area, and waterfalls are not only symbols of Kenya’s natural heritage but also a foundation of our food security, water security, climate resilience and economic development,” he said.

Lake Ol Bolossat, Kenya’s only natural lake in Central Kenya, has gained international recognition as an important habitat for migratory birds and a critical freshwater ecosystem within the Aberdare landscape.

This year’s World Environment Day celebrations are being held under the theme, “Inspired by Nature, For Climate, For Our Future,” a theme the PS said comes at a defining moment as countries grapple with the escalating impacts of climate change.

“It is a call not just to reflect, but to act decisively, collectively and urgently towards climate action solutions,” he said.

Ng’eno warned that Kenya is already experiencing the effects of climate change, citing findings from the country’s latest State of Climate Change Report, which shows average temperatures have risen by approximately 0.88 degrees Celsius since 1960.

He noted that some parts of northern Kenya have recently recorded temperatures exceeding 41 degrees Celsius, while extreme weather events continue to threaten livelihoods, ecosystems and economic stability.

“We are meeting at a time when the world is confronting what the United Nations Environment Programme has termed the triple planetary crisis — climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution. These crises are interconnected, human-driven and accelerating at an alarming rate,” he said.

The PS said scientific evidence continues to show that rising global temperatures are accelerating biodiversity loss and disrupting water and food systems, with risks increasing significantly with every half-degree rise in temperature.

Ng’eno also linked environmental degradation to growing ecological challenges facing Kenya, including rising water levels in several Rift Valley lakes, increased soil erosion and sedimentation of rivers and wetlands.

He stressed that restoring forests and protecting critical landscapes such as the Aberdares and the Mau Forest Complex remain central to Kenya’s climate adaptation strategy and the national target of increasing tree cover under the 15-billion-tree growing initiative.

“Climate change is no longer a future threat. We are already seeing its effects through rising temperatures, degraded landscapes, shrinking ecosystems and changing rainfall patterns. Conserving our forests and landscapes is the most effective way of building resilience,” he said.

Beyond the World Environment Day celebrations, Kenya is also preparing to host two major international environmental events later this month. The country will host a regional ocean conference in Mombasa and Kilifi counties from June 16 to 18, while Kilifi County will simultaneously host the global observance of World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought on June 17.

The events are expected to bring together policymakers, scientists, environmental experts and development partners to discuss solutions to climate change, biodiversity conservation and sustainable management of natural resources.