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Flight tracking data and aviation records show the President departed Nairobi aboard a Boeing Business Jet 2 (BBJ2) registered T7-BBJ2/CFM

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto sticks to chartered planes as presidential jet remains grounded in Netherlands

President William Ruto travelled to South Africa aboard a chartered Boeing 737-800 BBJ2 operated by UAE-based Empire Aviation as Kenya’s ageing presidential jet remains grounded in the Netherlands for maintenance.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 — President William Ruto arrived in South Africa on Wednesday evening aboard a privately chartered Boeing 737-800 BBJ2, underscoring Kenya’s continued reliance on leased executive aircraft as questions persist over the future of the country’s ageing presidential jet.

Flight tracking data and aviation records show the President departed Nairobi aboard a Boeing Business Jet 2 (BBJ2) registered T7-BBJ2 (Hex: 500517), a luxury VIP-configured variant of the Boeing 737-800 operated by Dubai-based Empire Aviation Group.

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The aircraft is widely used for government and executive charter missions and offers greater range and cabin space than conventional commercial airliners.

Ruto, accompanied by First Lady Rachel Ruto, landed at Waterkloof Air Force Base in Pretoria for a three-day state visit at the invitation of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. The visit is expected to focus on trade, investment and broader bilateral relations between Nairobi and Pretoria.

Ageing presidential fleet

The chartered flight comes as Kenya’s official presidential aircraft remains out of service.

The country’s dedicated presidential jet, a Fokker 70 acquired in 1995 and operated by the Kenya Air Force, has been away in the Netherlands since August 2025 amid growing concerns about its operational lifespan.

Aviation experts generally place the service life of Fokker 70 aircraft at between 25 and 30 years, depending on usage, maintenance schedules and flight cycles. At more than three decades old, Kenya’s aircraft is approaching the upper end of that range.

The model has become increasingly difficult and costly to maintain following the collapse of Dutch aircraft manufacturer Fokker in 1996, less than a year after Kenya acquired the jet.

The shrinking global fleet has complicated the sourcing of spare parts and specialised maintenance support, contributing to rising operating costs.

The aircraft’s prolonged absence has fuelled speculation over whether the government intends to acquire a replacement. However, authorities have yet to publicly outline any procurement plans for a new presidential aircraft.

Reliance on chartered aircraft

Ruto’s trip to South Africa is the latest in a series of foreign visits undertaken aboard chartered aircraft.

In 2024, Ruto faced criticism after travelling to the United States aboard a chartered Boeing Business Jet.

The President rejected reports that the flight cost $1.5 million, saying the aircraft had been made available for about Sh10 million through the support of unnamed “friends” of Kenya.

State House later clarified that the United Arab Emirates had helped facilitate the arrangement.

While officials argued the option was cheaper than alternative travel plans, the disclosure prompted debate over transparency and the propriety of accepting external assistance for official state travel.

Recently in Mya, President used an executive jet for visits to Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, reflecting what appears to be a temporary solution while the future of the presidential fleet remains unresolved.

Neither State House nor the Ministry of Defence has publicly indicated whether Kenya plans to purchase a new presidential jet, pursue a long-term leasing arrangement or continue relying on ad hoc charter flights.

Ruto’s state visit to South Africa runs until June 5 and includes bilateral talks, a business forum and the signing of cooperation agreements between the two countries.

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