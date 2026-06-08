President Ruto Launches Kenya–Benelux Chamber of Commerce in Brussels

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 8 – NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 — President William Ruto has launched the Kenya–Benelux Chamber of Commerce (KBCC) in Brussels, urging European investors to use Kenya as a strategic gateway to Africa.

Speaking during the launch, Ruto said Kenya offers an ideal investment destination due to its strong renewable energy capacity, skilled workforce, and strategic location within the East African region.

The President told investors from Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg that setting up operations in Kenya provides direct access to the East African Community (EAC) market and the wider African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Ruto further highlighted Kenya’s green energy advantage, noting that more than 90 percent of the country’s electricity is generated from renewable sources including geothermal, hydro, and wind energy.

“Do not buy Africa’s raw materials and add value elsewhere. Come and build with us,” Ruto said as he encouraged European firms to invest in local manufacturing and value addition.

The Head of State also pushed for stronger trade links between the Port of Antwerp-Bruges and the Port of Mombasa to boost trade flows between Europe and East Africa.

During his Brussels visit, Ruto also held talks with top European Union leaders aimed at strengthening trade relations and addressing barriers affecting the Kenya-European Union Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA).

The President said Kenya remains committed to creating a stable, rules-based environment that supports international investment and long-term economic partnerships.