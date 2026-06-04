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The company launched the KIFA electric motorcycle during Autoexpo Kenya 2026 in Nairobi, positioning Kenya as a key market in its East African expansion strategy as demand for cleaner and more affordable transport solutions continues to grow.

business

Electric motorcycle maker YADEA expands East African footprint with Kenya entry

YADEA has entered the Kenyan market with the launch of the KIFA electric motorcycle, a model designed specifically for boda boda operators and commercial transport services.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 — Kenya’s growing electric mobility sector received a boost on Wednesday after electric two-wheeler manufacturer YADEA entered the local market, unveiling a motorcycle tailored for the country’s boda boda industry.

The company launched the KIFA electric motorcycle during Autoexpo Kenya 2026 in Nairobi, positioning Kenya as a key market in its East African expansion strategy as demand for cleaner and more affordable transport solutions continues to grow.

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The launch marks YADEA’s second East African market after Ethiopia, where the company has sold more than 48,000 electric motorcycles in three years.

Designed specifically for Africa’s commercial transport sector, KIFA is aimed at boda boda operators and delivery businesses seeking to reduce fuel costs while improving efficiency.

The motorcycle features a payload capacity of up to 250 kilograms and is powered by dual removable 72V 30Ah lithium iron phosphate batteries capable of delivering a range of up to 150 kilometres.

It also supports battery swapping, allowing riders to replace depleted batteries in as little as 30 seconds and minimise downtime during operations.

To support deployment of the new model, YADEA is partnering with local battery-swapping company ARC Ride to expand charging and battery-swapping infrastructure for electric motorcycles in Kenya.

Speaking during the exhibition, YADEA East Africa Market Director John Zhang described Kenya as a strategic market in the company’s regional growth plans.

“Following our success in Ethiopia, where we have sold more than 48,000 units in the last three years, we are confident that our electric mobility solutions will meet the growing demand for sustainable transportation in Kenya and across East Africa,” Zhang said.

Commuter models

Beyond KIFA, the manufacturer showcased a range of electric motorcycles and scooters expected to be introduced into the Kenyan market, including the high-performance Keeness motorcycle and the GT25 and GT60 commuter models.

The company also presented the GT70, an electric motorcycle designed for food delivery and last-mile logistics services.

YADEA said its expansion comes as African countries increasingly embrace electric mobility amid efforts to lower fuel costs, reduce emissions and improve urban transport systems.

Since entering the African market through Morocco in 2023, the company has established partnerships in more than 20 countries across the continent and continues to expand its sales and service network.

Founded in 2001, YADEA has risen to become the world’s largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer by sales volume.

The company operates ten manufacturing bases globally and serves more than 100 million users in over 100 countries.

Its entry into Kenya adds momentum to the country’s rapidly expanding electric mobility sector, where startups, assemblers and energy companies are investing heavily in battery-swapping infrastructure and electric motorcycle fleets aimed at transforming the boda boda industry.

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