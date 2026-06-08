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Eight Killed in Head-On Collision Along Nairobi-Mombasa Highway

The accident occurred at around 10pm and involved a truck and a PSV minibus.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 8 – Eight people were killed on the spot while 28 others sustained injuries following a fatal road accident along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway near the ACK area on Sunday night.

According to police reports, the accident occurred at around 10pm and involved a truck and a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) minibus.

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Police said the truck driver was heading towards Mombasa when he allegedly lost control and veered off his lane, colliding head-on with the oncoming PSV minibus which was traveling towards Nairobi.

“As a result of the impact, the minibus driver Geoffrey Chirchir and seven passengers — four male adults and three female adults — died on the spot,” the police report stated.

The truck driver sustained fractures on the left hand and head injuries.

Twenty-eight passengers aboard the PSV minibus suffered injuries of varying severity and were rushed to Sultan Hamud Sub-County Hospital for treatment.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to the same facility’s mortuary awaiting identification and postmortem examination.

Police officers and emergency responders were still working to clear the wreckage from the road and tow the damaged vehicles to Salama Police Station as investigations into the accident continue.

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