PICTURES: Lawmakers accord Muturi ‘guard of honor’ as House adjourns indefinitely
Lawmakers lined up on Thursday, June 9, to accord Speaker Muturi a ‘guard of honor’ as the House adjourns indefinitely ahead of August 9 polls.
The inquiry was told that pilots flying the aircraft may have been incapacitated three minutes to the crash since there were no pilot inputs...
Senior Resident Magistrate Zainabu Abdul noted that such cases where criminals use boda boda’s as getaway means from crime scenes were on the rise,...
The Ugandan sugar processor suffered a major blow in May after the court invalidated its lease granted in December 2021.
Expected to launch his manifesto on July 2, Wajackoyah has proposed radical reforms including the legalization of marijuana to support its processing for medical...
President Uhuru Kenyatta eulogized Wanini as a critical player in far reaching reforms in the Prisons Service.
KAKAMEGA, Kenya, Jun 10 – Peace Ambassadors across Kenya have embarked on a 411 Kilometer walk from Kakamega to Nairobi to preach peace ahead...
Wajackoyah's manifesto will feature radical proposals to transform the agricultural sector including the legalization of Marijuana to support its use for medical purposes.
NAIROBI, KENYA, Jun 9 – The Media Owners Association (MOA) has urged all presidential candidates to participate in the organized debate ahead of the...