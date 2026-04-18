Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto/State House

Kenya

Ruto Pushes Back on Development Criticism in Northern Kenya

Ruto said his government is working to correct “60 years of neglect,” emphasizing that northern Kenya deserves equal access to development and government programmes just like other parts of the country.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya – President William Ruto has defended his administration’s development agenda in northern Kenya, dismissing criticism over the pace of progress and shifting focus to what he termed decades of historical neglect.

Speaking during a women empowerment event in Mandera County, the President questioned why concerns about underdevelopment in the region are being raised now, arguing that the challenges predate his tenure.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ruto said his government is working to correct “60 years of neglect,” emphasizing that northern Kenya deserves equal access to development and government programmes just like other parts of the country. He maintained that his administration is committed to accelerating infrastructure and service delivery in historically marginalized areas.

His remarks come amid growing scrutiny from sections of the opposition, who have been questioning the government’s priorities and performance.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale also weighed in, defending the President against accusations of disrespect in his recent statements. Duale dismissed claims that the President’s remarks amounted to insults, instead framing them as a candid response to political criticism.

Meanwhile, Mandera Governor Adan Khalif strongly backed the President’s development track record, praising his frequent visits to the region. The governor noted that Ruto has visited Mandera three times within eight months—an unprecedented level of engagement compared to previous administrations.

Khalif pushed back against critics on social media who questioned local leaders’ support for the President, insisting that the endorsement reflects the views of the broader North Eastern community.

He highlighted that past presidential visits to the region were rare and often limited, contrasting them with the current administration’s focus on tangible development projects rather than political appearances.

The leaders called for continued unity and support for ongoing government programmes, expressing optimism that sustained engagement will help transform the region’s economic and social outlook.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

World

Ruto promises 2-week fix plan on id cards backlog

Speaking in remarks addressing registration challenges, the President noted that despite the removal of vetting requirements, a significant number of young people, women, and...

46 seconds ago

Litigation

Akamba seek compensation and land restitution from UK in historic claim

The Akamba community has launched a legal claim against the UK government, arguing that colonial policies dismantled their economy and continue to affect millions...

7 minutes ago

Fifth Estate

OPNION: BATUK Recruitment Drive Raises Fresh Safety Questions for Kenyan Civilian Workers

Kenyan workers have already been killed by unexploded bombs, mauled by lions, and struck down in preventable fires, all while facing inadequate safety measures,...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Over 60,000 service non custodial sentences

“The United Nations rules on non-custodial measures remind us that community participation is essential in fostering rehabilitation, reintegration and preventing re-offending” she said adding...

1 hour ago

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

EACC Proposes Cross-Sector Campaign “Winda Fisi” to Tackle Corruption

The proposed campaign centers on mobilizing citizens, institutions, and communities to take an active role in identifying and exposing corrupt practices. Framed as a...

2 hours ago

crime

Suspect Escapes as Police Seize Narcotics in Malaba Operation

The officers, while on patrol encountered a suspicious individual carrying two black bags. Upon noticing the officers, the individual abandoned the bags and fled...

2 hours ago

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

EACC Conducts Embu Raid in Expanding NYS Corruption Probe

The Commission disclosed that the probe focuses on claims that officials traded with the NYS through associated companies, resulting in payments estimated at 2...

4 hours ago

Africa

Uhuru Meets EIP, Togolese Envoy Over Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo Crisis

"Both meetings centered on ongoing regional and international efforts to de-escalate conflict in eastern DRC, a region that has for decades been plagued by...

5 hours ago