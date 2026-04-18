Ruto Pushes Back on Development Criticism in Northern Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya – President William Ruto has defended his administration’s development agenda in northern Kenya, dismissing criticism over the pace of progress and shifting focus to what he termed decades of historical neglect.

Speaking during a women empowerment event in Mandera County, the President questioned why concerns about underdevelopment in the region are being raised now, arguing that the challenges predate his tenure.

Ruto said his government is working to correct “60 years of neglect,” emphasizing that northern Kenya deserves equal access to development and government programmes just like other parts of the country. He maintained that his administration is committed to accelerating infrastructure and service delivery in historically marginalized areas.

His remarks come amid growing scrutiny from sections of the opposition, who have been questioning the government’s priorities and performance.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale also weighed in, defending the President against accusations of disrespect in his recent statements. Duale dismissed claims that the President’s remarks amounted to insults, instead framing them as a candid response to political criticism.

Meanwhile, Mandera Governor Adan Khalif strongly backed the President’s development track record, praising his frequent visits to the region. The governor noted that Ruto has visited Mandera three times within eight months—an unprecedented level of engagement compared to previous administrations.

Khalif pushed back against critics on social media who questioned local leaders’ support for the President, insisting that the endorsement reflects the views of the broader North Eastern community.

He highlighted that past presidential visits to the region were rare and often limited, contrasting them with the current administration’s focus on tangible development projects rather than political appearances.

The leaders called for continued unity and support for ongoing government programmes, expressing optimism that sustained engagement will help transform the region’s economic and social outlook.