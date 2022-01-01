Ole Sapit calls for tolerance as Kenya heads to elections in August

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 1-Anglican Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit has warned the political class against engaging in politics of disunity, particularly now that the country is heading to elections due in 8 months.

Sapit said that the ongoing political rhetoric might act as a trigger given the rising political temperature in the country.

“Let’s shun a language that divides us and focus on language that unites us. Even yesterday in political rallies the language was nitakunyorosha ama tutanyoroshana (I will beat you or we will beat each other) that’s not the language to build Kenya,” said Sapit.

With just 8 months to the General Election, the cleric called upon the electorate to ensure they exercise their voting right with sobriety by choosing leaders with a vision.

Sapit said that the ongoing tokenism practice by political contenders and what he termed as ‘use of force’ is not a sign of good leadership in the country.

“Let’s not focus on leadership that is not going to use coercion and use handouts. Let’s look for leadership that is going to inspire through a vision. Those clamoring to be elected to share their vision to Kenyans and let them be guided by your vision,” Sapit stated.

In his New Year message to Kenyans, the Anglican Archbishop said the New Year will be a year of service to citizens in all sectors.

“2022 will be a year of service not of lip service. My call is let’s go out and serve each other and influence one another through true worship,” Sapit urged.

President Uhuru Kenyatta outlined achievements made by his administration in a New Year televised address, saying they should be safeguarded.

Citing key infrastructural development, economic growth and expansion of health services among others, Kenyatta said much more should be done to steer them even further.

He urged leaders to always choose “leadership over politics” so as not to erode the gains for the benefit of Kenyans and the country’s future generations.

“As we bid goodbye to 2021, we rejoice in the fact that 2022 gives us an opportunity to do things better. By offering us a reset, the New Year is one for course correction and building back better…As a nation, it is up to us to write our 2022 story page by page; ensuring that each day

we make Kenya better than it was the day before,” the president said.

He said his administration had mapped out more development projects to shape his legacy as he prepares to leave office in August.