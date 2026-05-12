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Uhuru Attends State Dinner Hosted by Museveni Ahead of Kampala Inauguration

The State Dinner served as a pre-inauguration diplomatic gathering, offering leaders an opportunity to engage.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 12 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday evening attended a high-level State Dinner hosted by Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni at the Speke Resort Convention Centre.

The event brought together Heads of State, government representatives, regional leaders, and distinguished guests ahead of the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony scheduled to take place in Kampala.

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The State Dinner served as a pre-inauguration diplomatic gathering, offering leaders an opportunity to engage ahead of the official ceremony, which is expected to attract prominent regional and international dignitaries.

The inauguration events in Kampala mark a key moment in Uganda’s political calendar, with regional participation highlighting ongoing diplomatic engagement within East Africa.

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