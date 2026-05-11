Uhuru in Kampala for Museveni Inauguration Ceremony

NAIROBI, Kenya May 11 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has arrived in Kampala ahead of the inauguration ceremony of Yoweri Museveni scheduled for Tuesday.

Kenyatta is among regional leaders and dignitaries expected to attend the high-profile state event following Museveni’s re-election during Uganda’s General Elections held on January 15, 2026.

According to a statement from the Office of the 4th President of Kenya, Kenyatta was received upon arrival in Kampala by Ambassador Katureebe Tayebwa alongside Ambassador Kipkosgei Toroitich.

The inauguration ceremony is expected to draw Heads of State, senior government officials, diplomats and delegates from across Africa and beyond as Uganda ushers in a new presidential term.

Museveni, one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders, secured another term in office after the January polls, extending his leadership of the East African nation.

The event comes at a time when regional cooperation and diplomatic engagement within the East African Community continue to play a central role in addressing trade, security and economic integration challenges across the region.

Kenyatta has remained active in regional peace and diplomatic initiatives since leaving office, particularly in mediation efforts within the Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes region.

Uganda has heightened security arrangements in Kampala ahead of the ceremony, with preparations underway to host foreign delegations and ensure smooth proceedings during the inauguration.

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to be held in Kampala on Tuesday, marking the official commencement of Museveni’s new term in office.