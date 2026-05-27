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Kenya

UDA Says Uhuru Failed Economy, Dismisses Criticism of Ruto as Bitterness Over Legacy

The ruling party claimed Uhuru handed over a struggling economy burdened by debt, inflation and weakened institutions.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 27 – The United Democratic Alliance has accused former President Uhuru Kenyatta of failing Kenya’s economy during his tenure, dismissing his criticism of President William Ruto as bitterness stemming from an unsuccessful legacy.

In a strongly worded open letter dated May 26, 2026, the ruling party claimed Uhuru handed over a struggling economy burdened by debt, inflation and weakened institutions, while accusing him of attempting to shift blame to the current administration.

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UDA argued that despite serving as president for ten years, Uhuru failed to build a lasting economic and political legacy and instead left behind major governance and financial challenges.

The party further accused the former Head of State of being unable to accept Ruto’s victory in the 2022 General Election, describing his recent attacks on the President as politically motivated.

“We have heard you loud and clear. First, temper your intense bitterness, fierce jealousy, endless envy, and toxic obsession with William Ruto,” part of the statement read.

According to UDA, President Ruto inherited an economy that was “dangerously close to default” and has spent the last three years stabilising the country and rebuilding investor confidence.

The party credited the current administration with easing inflationary pressure, restoring confidence in the economy and preventing a looming financial crisis.

UDA also defended Ruto’s leadership in the agricultural sector, claiming the government has worked to address challenges facing farmers after years of alleged neglect under the previous administration.

The ruling party further accused Uhuru’s administration of presiding over high fertiliser prices, struggling sugar factories and exploitation within the coffee sector.

In the statement, UDA maintained that Ruto’s presidency was democratically earned and urged Uhuru to accept the outcome of the 2022 election.

The exchange signals deepening political tensions between allies of the current administration and figures associated with the former president as political realignments continue ahead of the 2027 General Election.

It also highlights the widening fallout between Uhuru and Ruto, whose political alliance collapsed before the 2022 polls despite serving together in government for nearly a decade.

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