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Health CS Aden Duale. FILE.

Kenya

Kenya-US Disease Preparedness Agreement Began in 2015, CS Duale Reveals

CS Duale says the agreement was signed on July 24, 2015, under the administration of former President Uhuru Kenyatta as part of a broader Kenya-US health and security cooperation efforts.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 3 – Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale says that the cooperation agreement between Kenya and the United States on threat reduction and biological and infectious diseases programmes was first signed during former US President Barack Obama’s State visit to Kenya in 2015.

According to Duale, the agreement was signed on July 24, 2015, under the administration of former President Uhuru Kenyatta as part of a broader Kenya-US health and security cooperation efforts.

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The CS explained that the deal later underwent Cabinet approval in April 2016 before being tabled in Parliament on July 19, 2016.

He noted that the agreement was subjected to parliamentary procedures, public participation and House deliberations before lawmakers approved its ratification on February 9, 2017.

Duale said the agreement officially came into effect on April 6, 2017, with an initial validity period of six years before it was renewed on April 5, 2022 for another seven years, extending it to April 5, 2029.

He further disclosed that Kenya and the United States signed another cooperation agreement on December 4, 2025 aimed at strengthening Kenya’s healthcare system.

The clarification comes amid ongoing public debate over Kenya’s health partnerships with foreign nations and agreements related to infectious disease preparedness.

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