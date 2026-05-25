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Uhuru Denies Political Comeback, Says He Is Overseeing Jubilee Transition

Uhuru said his focus remains on ensuring that the party’s structures remain stable and that emerging leaders are given an opportunity to take over leadership responsibilities effectively.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 25 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has clarified that he is not actively engaging in politics, insisting that his current involvement in the Jubilee Party is solely aimed at facilitating a smooth transition to new leadership within the party.

Speaking amid growing political speculation surrounding his recent appearances at Jubilee Party events, Uhuru said his focus remains on ensuring that the party’s structures remain stable and that emerging leaders are given an opportunity to take over leadership responsibilities effectively.

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Speaking at the Kiambu Delagates meeting, the former Head of State noted that his role is largely administrative and advisory, dismissing suggestions that he is planning a political comeback or positioning himself for future political battles.

Uhuru’s remarks come at a time when the Jubilee Party has been undergoing internal reorganization and leadership changes as it seeks to redefine its position in Kenya’s evolving political landscape following the 2022 General Election.

The former president has recently met Jubilee delegates and party officials in a series of engagements that have sparked debate within political circles, with some leaders interpreting the meetings as signs of renewed political activity.

However, Uhuru maintained that his priority is to support the party’s transition process and mentor the next generation of leaders rather than participate in active day-to-day politics.

Political observers say Uhuru continues to wield significant influence within Jubilee and the wider opposition landscape due to his stature as a former president and longtime political figure in the country.

Despite stepping away from active politics after completing his two presidential terms, Uhuru has occasionally weighed in on national issues and attended high-level political and diplomatic engagements both locally and internationally.

His latest statement is likely to calm speculation over his political intentions even as Jubilee Party continues efforts to reorganize and strengthen its structures ahead of future political contests.

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