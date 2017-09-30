Starlets U20 into second round of W Cup Qualifier after edging out Ethiopia

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – The national women’s Under-20 team are through to the second round of the 2018 World Cup Qualifier after beating Ethiopia 4-3 on aggregate thanks to their 2-1 win in the second leg played at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Saturday.

Having held Ethiopia to a 2-2 draw in the first leg played in Awasa a fortnight ago, Starlets needed at least a 1-1 draw to progress to the penultimate round and indeed they did do better by collecting maximum points.

Skipper Corazone Aquino had sent Kenya ahead in the 11th minute before Ethiopia equalized through Feleke on the stroke of half time but Gentrix Shikangwa scored the winner in the 51st minute.

Kenya will now face the winner of Ghana v Algeria encounter in Novemver.

-Developing story-