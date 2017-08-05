Barcelona fans burn their Neymar shirts

Shares

MILAN, Spain, Aug 5 – Furious Barcelona fans have been burning their Neymar shirts as the Brazilian star ditched the club for a world record Sh27.3bn transfer move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Supporters took to social media to express their disgust after the 25-year-old told the Spanish club he wants to leave.

Neymar’s lawyers arrived to pay the £198million release clause in his contract by cheque on Thursday.

This came after the forward told Barcelona he wanted to move to PSG in a world-record transfer.

Neymar is set to earn an eye-watering £500,000 per week over a five-year contract in Paris.

PSG’S owners, Qatar Sports Investment, will make the Brazilian ambassador for the 2022 World Cup and pay him a staggering £270m.

However, as La Liga chiefs tried to block the move under Uefa’s financial fair play (FFP) rule, Barca fans unleashed their anger on online.

One fan even posted a video of himself setting fire to a Barcelona shirt with ‘Neymar Jr 11’ on the back, together with crying face emoticon.

Other Barca fans on Twitter vowed to follow suit as anger spread over Neymar’s decision to swap the Nou Camp for Parc des Princes.

The move comes despite Neymar signing a new five-year contract with Barcelona last October.