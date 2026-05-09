Gor Mahia, Harambee Stars legend Allan Thigo passes on

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9, 2026 – Gor Mahia legend Allan Thigo has passed away on Saturday evening after a long illness.

In a statement, the record Kenya Premier League champions confirmed the demise of their former midfielder who scored 88 goals in 1970-1981 to be come the club’s second highest goalscorer.

“It is with deep sadness that we mourn the passing of former player and coach Allan Thigo, a figure whose dedication and passion for football was remarkable,” the club said.

Also eulogising the legend was Gor patron Eliud Owalo who said Kenya has lost one of its best ever players.

Gor Mahia legend Allan Thigo in his playing days. PHOTO/MINISTRY OF YOUTH AFFAIRS, CREATIVE ECONOMY AND SPORTS

“Kenyan soccer has lost the greatest attacking midfielder of his generation, known for beauty, flow, entertainment – connecting players and fans and orchestrating the finest midfield play ever displayed by a Kenyan soccer team,” Owalo said.

Nicknamed ’90-minute man’, or ‘Ogango wuon pap’, Thigo is one of the many players who have elevated K’Ogalo’s reputation as Kenya’s most successful football club as well as in East and Central African region.

Gor Mahia legend Allan Thigo (right) is inducted to the SOYA Hall of Fame in 2018. PHOTO/MINISTRY OF YOUTH AFFAIRS, CREATIVE ECONOMY AND SPORTS

His stint at Gor coincided with some of the most memorable and trophy-laden periods for the club during which they not only sent shivers to their local opponents but also across the Kenyan borders.

Thigo was at the helm as player-coach when K’Ogalo cruised to the 1976 Premier League title without losing a match, in addition to reaching the finals of the 1979 Africa Winners’ Cup — now known as the Confederations Cup.

He also played 86 times for the national football team, Harambee Stars.