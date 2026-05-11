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Collins Kemboi (centre) with Silas Too (left) and Simion Kiplimo. PHOTO/GENEVA MARATHON

Athletics

Plentiful medal harvest as Kenyans dominate weekend road races around the world

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11, 2026 – Kenya’s Collins Kemboi led a clean podium sweep for the country at the Geneva Marathon in Switzerland on Sunday afternoon.

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The 28-year-old stopped the clock at 2:08:49 to clinch first place, ahead of fellow countrymen, Silas Too (2:09:15) and Simion Kiplimo (2:09:51) who finished second and third respectively in what was a closely contested race.

It was Kemboi’s second consecutive title in the Swiss city, following last year’s competition in which he clocked 2:11:37 to emerge victorious.

There was more joy for Kenya in the women’s race where Patience Kimutai showed nerves of steel to withhold the challenge of and beat home favourite Fabienne Schlumpf to first place.

Kimutai clocked 2:30:44 for the win as Schlumpf had to make peace with finishing second, timing 2:31:13.

Another Kenyan, the 2021 World Under 20 champion Jackline Chepkoech came third after clocking 2:31:17.

‘Merciless Mercy’

Meanwhile, Mercy Chebwogen cruised to victory at the Copenhagen Marathon on Sunday in another fruitful weekend for the country in various road races across the globe.

Chebwogen clocked 2:22:08 to cross the finish line first, ahead of Bahrain’s Tigist Gashaw, who timed 2:23:07 in second.

Ethiopia’s Fantu Shugi completed the podium places after finishing third in 2:24:38.

Kenya was also represented on the podium of the men’s race where Vincent Mutai ran 2:08:30 to finish second.

Ethiopia’s Tadesse Kassa took top honour after stopping the clock at 2:08:26 to finish first.

Another Ethiopian, Dejene Weyfen, came third after clocking 2:09:14.

The road races usher in another busy week for Kenya, which will be represented at the African Championships in Accra, Ghana.

The continental competition begins on May 12-17 in the Ghanaian capital, with Kenya hoping to better its performance from the last edition in Douala, Cameroon in 2024.

Also worth looking forward to is the 2026 Diamond League season opener in Shanghai on Saturday where Kenya will be represented by elite names, including triple Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon who will be competing in the women’s 5000m.

National record holder for the women’s 400m, Mercy Oketch, will also be making her Diamond League debut at the same competition.

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