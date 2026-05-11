Kawangware man hits Sh100,000 Aviator jackpot on Odibets

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 – At a busy petrol station in Kawangware, disbelief and excitement filled the air after Francis Irungu, a petrol station attendant, received a life-changing Sh100,000 Aviator Jackpot cheque from Odibets.

The cheque presentation was led by Ben Muriithi and the Odibets team, who visited Francis at his workplace in Nairobi to celebrate the huge milestone.

Still overwhelmed by the win, Francis admitted he is yet to fully process what has happened.

“Honestly, mpaka sai bado nafeel ni kama ndoto. I’m still in shock and taking time to think about the best way to use the money,” said Francis.

Colleagues at the petrol station erupted in cheers as Francis received his cheque, with many calling him “the luckiest fuel attendant in the world today!”

From fueling cars to fueling his dreams, Francis’ story has become another inspiring reminder that one lucky moment on Odibets can turn things round.