Ngetich 'dethrones' Obiri to become new queen of New York 10k road race - Capital Sports
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Agnes Ngetich celebrates with Ethiopian legend Haile Gebreselassie. PHOTO/ROADS TO RECORDS ADIZERO

Athletics

Ngetich ‘dethrones’ Obiri to become new queen of New York 10k road race

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NAIROBI, Kenya, June 7, 2026 – World record holder Agnes Ngetich romped to victory in the New York Mini 10k road race in what was a Kenyan affair in the Big Apple.

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The world 10k record holder clocked 30:07 to cross the finish line first, ahead of Ethiopian Tsigie Gebreselama who took second place in 30:53.

Immediate former defending champion Hellen Obiri, also of Kenya, clocked 31:10 to claim the final place on the podium.

The win was Ngetich’s fourth of the year in what has been a plentiful harvest to the season thus far.

Her last race was on April 4 at the Lille 10km road race in France where she timed 28:58 to cut the tape.

Sunday’s win was also a perfect redemption for Ngetich whose last race in New York did not yield good results.

On that occasion — March 15 — she finished a disappointing 13th after clocking 1:10:25 in the New York Half Marathon.

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