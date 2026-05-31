Champs City Thunder Out As Inspired Wembanyama Helps Spurs To NBA Finals - Capital Sports
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Champs City Thunder Out As Inspired Wembanyama Helps Spurs To NBA Finals

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LOS ANGELES, USA, May 31 – Victor Wembanyama bagged 22 points as San Antonio Spurs defeated defending champions the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-103 to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014, where they will face the New York Knicks.

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San Antonio coach Mitch Johnson had called on Wembanyama to score more than 20 points after a disappointing showing in game five.

An inspired 28-point haul by the 22-year-old Frenchman on Friday helped level the best-of-seven series at 3-3 and save his “childhood dream” – which is now within touching distance.

“Winning the Larry O’Brien [NBA championship trophy] is a childhood dream, and having a real shot at it, having a tangible chance at winning it – it’s a lifetime chance,” said Wembanyama after reaching the Finals for the first time.

“You never know when it’s gonna happen again. But the day we win it, speaking for myself, it’s going to be an amazing day – the realisation of a dream.

“It’s hard to put into words. It’s almost like the meaning of my life.”

Johnson’s side last won the NBA showpiece in 2014, while the Knicks will compete in the finals for the first time in 27 years.

It will be a rematch of the 1999 NBA Finals, which San Antonio won in five games for their first of five NBA championships.

Having scored 41 points in game one and 33 points in game four, the number one pick in the 2023 draft showed in the deciding two matches why he was one of the most coveted picks since LeBron James in 2003.

“What I’ve learned is that I can go through hurdles that I didn’t know could get so high,” added Wembanyama.

“I found resources inside of me. Relentlessness. I already knew that, but doing it at this level, this is the best basketball being played on the planet right now. And the crazy thing is I want to do that 15 or 20 more times.”

The NBA Finals series will begin on 3 June, with a possible game seven finale on 19 June.

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