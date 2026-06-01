Wembanyama Leads Six Players With Direct Ties To Africa In 2026 NBA Finals - Capital Sports
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LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 16: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks and Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs look on during the game during the NBA Emirates Cup Final on December 16, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Basketball

Wembanyama Leads Six Players With Direct Ties To Africa In 2026 NBA Finals

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NAIROBI, Kenya, June 1 – The 2026 NBA Finals tip off Wednesday night, when the five-time NBA champion San Antonio Spurs host the two-time NBA champion New York Knicks in Game 1 at 3:30 a.m. EAT on ESPN (early hours of Thursday morning, June 4).

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This year’s Finals are a rematch of the 1999 NBA Finals, bringing together two iconic franchises on the biggest stage once again.

The Knicks are back in the Finals for the first time since 1999, while the Spurs return for the first time since 2014, when they defeated the Miami Heat to win their fifth NBA championship.

It’s a matchup that combines history, legacy, and global fan bases – making it one of the most compelling Finals in recent years.

This year’s NBA Finals will feature six players with direct ties to Africa: Bismack Biyombo (Democratic Republic of the Congo; Spurs), Victor Wembanyama (France, ties to Democratic Republic of the Congo; Spurs), Ariel Hukporti (Germany, ties to Togo; Knicks), OG Anunoby (UK, ties to Nigeria; Knicks), Mohamed Diawara (France, ties to Mali; Knicks), and Pacôme Dadiet (France, ties to Côte d’Ivoire; Knicks).

For the Spurs, all eyes are on the 2026 NBA Playoffs leader in blocks (3.5 per game) and two-time NBA All-Star Victor Wembanyama, one of the league’s most exciting young stars, leading a breakthrough run to his first Finals.

The Knicks are led by three-time NBA All-Star Jalen Brunson (26.9 points per game in the playoffs, third in the league), who has guided a dominant postseason run and is chasing the franchise’s first title in more than 50 years.

Regardless of the outcome, the NBA will crown an eighth different champion in eight years, reflecting unprecedented competitive balance.

The Knicks are chasing their first championship in 53 years, adding emotional weight and massive fan interest.

The Spurs, meanwhile, are looking to launch a new era around a young core that could define the league for years to come.

Victor Wembanyama: “Winning the Larry O’Brien [Trophy] is a childhood dream, and having a real shot at it, having a chance, tangible chance at winning it, and realizing a dream… It’s a lifetime chance. You never know when it’s gonna happen again.”

Jalen Brunson:  “The belief that the organization has in me… It’s been amazing, and it’s something I don’t take for granted. Not a lot of people get the opportunity to do so. I am very thankful, and it’s an honor to be here, in this city and in this organization, with my teammates.”

The 2026 NBA Finals tip off on ESPN on Wednesday night!

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