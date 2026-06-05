Shujaa’s Division 1 dream in trouble after loss to Fiji in Bordeaux

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 5, 2026 – National men’s rugby 7s team suffered a setback in their opening match of the final leg of the World Championships Series, losing 31-12 to Fiji in Bordeaux, France on Friday afternoon.

Shujaa were on the backfoot from the get-go, falling to Terio Veilawa’s try in the first minute – complete with a successful conversion between the extras.

Speedster Patrick Odongo levelled the scores in the fourth minute before David Nyagige completed the comeback with a successful conversion between the posts.

George Bose’s try put the Pacific Ocean islanders in the ascendancy once again, going into the break 12-7 ahead.

Kabras Sugar’s Kevin Wekesa reduced the deficit in the 10th minute, going over the white chalk for Shujaa’s second of the game.

Kavekini Tanivanuakula’s try proved a dagger to the heart of Kevin ‘Bling’ Wambua’s men as Sakiusa Siqila’s conversion extended their lead.

A brace in the 13th and 15th minute from Apete Narogo rubbed the salt into Shujaa’s wounds – Siqila converting once and kicking wide off the posts for the second try.

It mattered little as the islanders took a gigantic step towards maintaining their Division 1 status.

For Shujaa, redemption awaits at 9:36 pm against South Africa as they hope to finish in the top eight – a result that would earn them a ticket back to Division 1 of prestigious competition.