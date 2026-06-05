Tough Outing For Omanyala In Rome After Dipping Out Of Sub-10

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 5 – Ferdinand Omanyala dipped to his first outside sub-10 of the season after finishing eighth at the Rome Diamond League lastnight.

Omanyala, fresh from winning the Xiamen Diamiond League in China, clocked 10.11 seconds in a race that was won by American and Olympic champion Noah Lyles who timed his season best of 9.88 Seconds.

Botswana’s and Olympic 200m champion Letsile Tebogo recorded an improved perfomance this season after finishing third in a seson best of 9.95 seconds.

Camerronian Eseme Emmanuel finished second in a National Record of 9.94 seconds.