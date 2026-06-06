RED ALERT! Shujaa flirting with return to Division 2 after loss to Britons in Bordeaux - Capital Sports
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RED ALERT! Shujaa flirting with return to Division 2 after loss to Britons in Bordeaux

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NAIROBI, Kenya, June 6, 2026 – The national men’s rugby 7s team’s hopes of qualifying for Division 1 of the World Rugby Series after they narrowly lost 14-5 to Great Britain in their ultimate Pool A encounter in Bordeaux on Saturday morning.

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For all their dominance in the opening exchanges, Shujaa were the ones trailing courtesy of Charlton Kerr’s try in the fifth minute.

Roan Frostwick then added the conversion a minute later to put the Englishmen in firm control of proceedings.

Finney Lloyd-Gilmour then compounded Shujaa woes at the cusp of halftime with the second — Frostwick adding the extras for a 14-0 lead.

The second half more or less unfolded as the first, not much action to write of in the opening stages.

With the clock ticking down to full time, Patrick Odongo pulled a consolation, which was too-little-too-late.

Shujaa, who also lost to Fiji and South Africa in their other Pool A matches on Friday, are now staring down a barrel in what is a three-way contest with France and the United States for the remaining two slots in Division 1.

They currently sit eighth on the championships log with 14 points, same as France who are seventh.

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