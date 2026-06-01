Every Player Is Psyched Up! Kundu Declares Harambee Starlets Ready for Zambia Mission

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 1 – As the countdown to their departure hits the final stretch, Harambee Starlets goalkeeper Annette Kundu has given a glowing assessment of the national team’s camp, declaring that morale is sky-high ahead of their flight to Lusaka.

The Starlets are scheduled to jet out to Zambia on Wednesday, June 3 to compete in the highly anticipated Four Nations Tournament.

The invitational showpiece serves as their final high-octane competitive simulation before heading to Morocco for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Reflecting on the team’s progression through their intense residential training sessions in Nairobi, Kundu admitted that while the camp took a moment to find its rhythm, the tactical and physical growth over the past few days has been undeniable.

“Training has been good. We started a bit low, but we eventually picked up the pace, slowly, slowly, we have improved. The mood in the camp is good, every player is psyched up because they know the reason they are here,” Annette revealed.

The Cypriot-based shot-stopper emphasized that the warm-up matches played behind closed doors have already done wonders for the team’s chemistry.

However, she noted that their opening Four Nations fixture on June 6th will serve as the definitive benchmark to show the technical bench exactly how prepared the team is for the demands of continental football.

“The friendlies we have played have really helped us, and the one we are going to play on the 6th will be our last one before WAFCON, and it will show us where we are as a team,” Kundu added.

Head coach Beldine Odemba’s squad has been fine-tuning structures to improve efficiency and clinical execution. For Kundu, who faces healthy internal competition for the number-one jersey alongside Lilian Awuor and Vivian Shiyonzo, the focus remains entirely on building a rock-solid defensive foundation.

With Kenya launching their tournament campaign against regional rivals Zimbabwe on Saturday before tackling hosts Zambia on June 9th, Kundu’s confidence mirrors a squad that is no longer just looking to participate, but is actively hunting for a historic semi-final spot and subsequent World Cup qualification.