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PSG youngster Emanuel Mbemba, PHOTO/BEN MATTISON

English Premier League

Arsenal approach PSG defender Mbemba

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LONDON, England, June 6, 2026 – Arsenal have made an approach to sign Paris St-Germain defender Emmanuel Mbemba on a free transfer this summer.

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The 18-year-old youth-team player has been offered a new contract by PSG but is open to a move to a leading Premier League club, with training compensation expected to be just over £150,000 after his contract expires at the end of June.

English champions Arsenal have made early contact and outlined what they could offer, making reference to William Saliba’s progression when loaned by the Gunners to Marseille.

Mbemba is said to favour Arsenal, having seen the recent stability and success the team have had under manager Mikel Arteta’s leadership.

In addition, Mbemba was told he would go out on a European loan until January 2027, allowing him time to secure a work permit to play in England.

Although he has primarily played as a centre-back in PSG’s youth ranks, Arsenal view him as a long-term option at left-back.

Mbemba is a France youth international and recently captained PSG’s under-19 side to French Youth Cup success at the Stade de France.

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