2026 Rhino Charge Raises KSh 365 Million As Car. No.44’s Adil Khawaja Retains Top Fundraiser Title for Fourth Year

SAMBURU, Kenya, May 31 – This year’s Rhino Charge has raised a remarkable KES 365 million, the highest amount ever raised by the Rhino Ark during the event held on Saturday at Ngilai Community Conservancy in Samburu County.

Safaricom-backed charger Adil Khawaja of Car No. 44 (AK44) retained the top fundraiser position for the fourth consecutive year after raising KSh 216 million, the highest amounts ever raised by a single team at the Rhino Charge event.

“Retaining the top fundraiser title for the fourth consecutive year is an honour, not just for me but for the entire team. I am grateful to everyone who supported this cause. This achievement reflects the collective effort of many who believe in environmental conservation and in making a lasting impact,” said Adil Khawaja, Team Lead, Car No. 44 (AK44).

Adil Khawaja of Car No. 44 (AK 44) navigates the rugged terrain during the 2026 Rhino Charge Challenge at Ngilai Community Conservancy in Samburu County.

Last year, Khawaja raised KSh 139.8 million, compared to KSh 175 million in 2024 and KSh 60 million in 2023.

Mark Glen (Car No. 48) and Peter Kinyua (Car No. 23) raised KSh 10.8 million and KSh 8.5 million respectively, emerging as the second and third highest fundraisers in this year’s challenge. Martin Kinyanjui of Magnate Chargers (Car No. 62) emerged fourth with KSh 7.7 million, while Robin Tilbury (Car No. 35) placed fifth after raising KSh 7 million.

The funds raised will go towards supporting the activities of the Rhino Ark Kenya Charitable Trust, including the conservation and protection of Kenya’s mountain range ecosystems, commonly known as the country’s “water towers.”

Adil Khawaja of Car No. 44 (AK 44) navigates the rugged terrain during the 2026 Rhino Charge Challenge at Ngilai Community Conservancy in Samburu County.

The Rhino Ark also handed over a KSh 9.1 million cheque to support the Ngilai community in various community projects.

The 2026 challenge, which also marked the 37th edition, featured 65 cars. Team Huzi (Car No. 33), led by Oliver Outram, claimed the overall title after covering all 13 checkpoints over a 27 km course under the super modified category, successfully retaining the title for the second year in a row.

The Hatarious Chargers (Car No. 3), led by Gurmeet Mehta, took second place after covering 30.4 km. Patrick Garner of Braeburn Seven Squared (Car No. 49) settled for third position after covering 31.1 km, with legendary Mark Glen (Car No. 48) and Adil Khawaja (Car No. 44, AK44) finishing fourth and fifth after covering 31.9 km and 32.2 km respectively, completing the top five in the 2026 challenge.

Adil Khawaja also clinched the top Victor Ludorum award of the year.

Adil Khawaja of Car No. 44 (AK 44) navigates the rugged terrain during the 2026 Rhino Charge Challenge at Ngilai Community Conservancy in Samburu County.

This year’s Rhino Charge received significant sponsorship support of KSh 114 million from M-PESA Foundation and Safaricom PLC. Of this, M-PESA Foundation committed KSh 94 million towards Rhino Ark’s conservation activities, including fencing and protection of the Mount Elgon Forest (Suam Block) and restoration of the Mau Forest Complex across Narok, Kericho, and Bomet counties.

Part of Safaricom PLC’s sponsorship supported three cars including; Car No. 44, Car No. 29 (The EV Explorers), and Car No. 50 (Team Zambarau, Heels on Wheels), as well as network connectivity during the event.